President Donald Trump took a swing at former Vice President Joe Biden from the stage during his Thursday evening rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The president first fired at Biden’s son Hunter, whose connection to a Ukrainian gas executive has been called into question, and then went directly for Biden. “He was only a good vice president because he understood how to kiss Barack Obama’s ass,” Trump said.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

“So now the Democrats are making a pathetic bid to save sleepy Joe, sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump began to boos from the crowd. “You know what? I’d love to run against him, to be honest.” (RELATED: ‘The Biden Family Was PAID OFF’ — Trump Says Biden Won’t Make It To The General Election)

Trump went on to suggest that Biden wouldn’t be a tough debate opponent, arguing that any candidate who couldn’t best Biden on the debate stage would have trouble negotiating with powerful world leaders. “You cannot be president because what are you going to do against president XI and Kim Jong-Un? You cannot beat sleepy Joe, but now you’re going to meet with Kim Jong-Un — I don’t think so,” Trump said.

Trump then turned his attention to Hunter Biden, mocking his sudden rise to an influential position. “Joe’s son Hunter got thrown out of the Navy and became a genius on Wall Street in about two days,” he said. “By the way, whatever happened to Hunter? Where the hell is he? Where is Hunter? Hey, fellas, I have an idea for a new t-shirt. I love the cops, but let’s do another t-shirt — ‘Where’s Hunter? Where is he?’”

“Hunter, you know nothing about energy, you know nothing about anything, frankly. Hunter, you are a loser. Why did you get $1.5 billion, Hunter?” Trump continued in mocking tones. “And your father was never considered smart. He was never considered a good senator. He was only a good vice president because he understood how to kiss Barack Obama’s ass.”

“But they are always saying that same thing,” Trump concluded with a swing at the press. “‘President Trump made a totally unsubstantiated claim about Hunter Biden and his father.’ It’s not unsubstantiated, you crooked son-of-a-guns. It’s 100% true.”