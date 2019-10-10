A harrowing scene reportedly unfolded in Queens, New York, when a six-year-old boy was brutally attacked by a homeless man in front of his horrified parents.

Police say the child was walking with his parents when the homeless man grabbed him and body-slammed him, hitting his head on the concrete sidewalk.

The child was rushed to a hospital with serious head and face injuries, and is listed as critical. He is expected to survive.

The 35-year-old man was not identified, but he was arrested by police soon afterward, and charges are pending an investigation.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital for a mental evaluation.

The attack comes as the city is still reeling from the shocking murders of four homeless men. Police later arrested another homeless man as a suspect in the lethal attack.

Democratic Mayor de Blasio has been excoriated by many for not doing enough to alleviate the homeless crisis in the city.

