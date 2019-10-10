House Democrats on Thursday issued subpoenas to two Florida businessmen who worked with President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocrats request testimony from Trump’s former Russia adviser Trump adviser: ‘He should stop saying things that are untrue’ US moves British ISIS suspects from Syria amid Turkish invasion MORE‘s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrey Gowdy joins Trump’s legal team Trump asked Tillerson to interfere in DOJ case against Giuliani client: report Barr to speak at Notre Dame law school on Friday MORE, on his efforts to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats request testimony from Trump’s former Russia adviser Pence open to releasing transcripts of call with Ukraine Trey Gowdy joins Trump’s legal team MORE.

The subpoenas to Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman for documents by Oct. 16 came hours after reports emerged that the two were arrested on campaign finance charges.

Parnas and Fruman are expected to appear in a Virginia court later Thursday.

The chairmen of the three committees leading the House impeachment inquiry — Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform — argued in a letter to the men’s lawyer, John Dowd, that they must comply despite the White House’s blanket refusal to allow Trump administration officials to testify.

“Your clients are private citizens who are not employees of the Executive Branch,” the chairmen wrote.

“They may not evade requests from Congress for documents and information necessary to conduct our inquiry. They are required by law to comply with the enclosed subpoenas. They are not exempted from this requirement merely because they happen to work with Mr. Giuliani, and they may not defy congressional subpoenas merely because President Trump has chosen the path of denial, defiance, and obstruction,” they wrote.

The committees had previously sent letters to Parnas and Fruman requesting documents and depositions that would have been scheduled for this week. Dowd said earlier this week that neither Parnas nor Fruman planned to comply.

Dowd, in an Oct. 3 letter released by the committees, confirmed that Parnas and Fruman “assisted Mr. Giuliani in connection with his representation of President Trump” and had been represented by Giuliani “in connection with their personal and business affairs.”

But Dowd argued that the committees had not offered sufficient time for his clients to prepare documents and testimony.

The committees said that Dowd, on behalf of Parnas and Fruman, sent an email on Wednesday saying they “agree with and adopt the position of the White House counsel” refusing to cooperate with Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

The subpoena demands that Parnas and Fruman hand over documents and communications related to efforts to pressure Ukrainian officials to investigate matters related to the Biden family, the Democratic National Committee or Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrey Gowdy joins Trump’s legal team Support for impeachment reaches highest level in Fox News poll Trey Gowdy out at Fox News amid talks to join Trump defense team MORE.

According to reports, Parnas and Fruman introduced Giuliani to current and former Ukrainian officials who provided information that Giuliani claimed would be damaging to Trump’s political opponents.

Parnas and Fruman have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to GOP candidates and committees, according to the Miami Herald. In May 2018, they gave $325,000 to a pro-Trump super PAC, America First Action, through an LLC called Global Energy Producers.

The subpoena issued on Thursday also demands that Parnas and Fruman provide documents related to contributions or “offers of anything of value” made directly or indirectly to U.S. political campaigns, parties and political action committees, including America First Action.

Parnas and Fruman were charged on Thursday with four counts, including conspiracy, falsification of records and providing false information to the Federal Election Commission. An indictment alleges that the two men funneled foreign money into U.S. elections through a straw donor scheme.

Parnas accompanied Giuliani to a July breakfast with Kurt Volker Kurt VolkerDemocrats request testimony from Trump’s former Russia adviser Democrats plow ahead as Trump seeks to hobble impeachment effort Graham threatens to call Volker to testify if Democrats don’t release testimony MORE, the former envoy to Ukraine. Volker, in written testimony to House investigators last week, said they “had a long conversation about Ukraine.” Giuliani, according to Volker, said that he wanted Ukraine to investigate Biden and 2016 election interference.

The indictment further alleges Fruman and Parnas asked a U.S. congressman in 2018 to help call for firing the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. The Trump administration eventually recalled that ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, this past May.

Former Rep. Pete Sessions Peter Anderson SessionsThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Warren, Sanders overtake Biden in third-quarter fundraising The Hill’s Morning Report — Trump broadens call for Biden probes Pete Sessions announces bid for Bill Flores’s Texas House seat MORE (R-Texas), who ultimately lost reelection last year, sent a letter to Secretary of Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoOn The Money: Fed officials saw rising risk of recession | Ocasio-Cortez, Cruz blast NBA for ‘outrageous’ response to China | Prospects dim for trade breakthrough with China Democrats plow ahead as Trump seeks to hobble impeachment effort Pompeo insists US didn’t give Turkey ‘green light’ to invade MORE in May 2018 calling for Yovanovitch’s removal. Parnas and Fruman later donated to Sessions’ campaign.

Sessions told the Wall Street Journal that his letter came from a concern among lawmakers that the Trump administration needed to move faster in appointing new ambassadors.

The indictment does not name Sessions nor charge him with a crime, but Sessions has previously acknowledged meeting with Parnas and Fruman.

The subpoenas issued by the committees on Thursday also ask for documents and communications related to Sessions, “including but not limited to a meeting in or about May 2018.”

— Updated at 1:20 p.m.