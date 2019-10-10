Left-wing late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel mocked First Lady Melania Trump and her announcement of a new tennis pavilion at the White House on Wednesday, suggesting that she was instead trying to construct an “escape tunnel or shallow grave.”

Melania Trump made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the new structure would be a “testament to American craftsmanship and skill.”

“Exciting to break ground on the new tennis pavilion project at the White House today,” she said. “Thank you to all who will help in making this legacy piece possible for future first families to gather at and enjoy for years to come.”

— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 8, 2019

Mrs. Trump’s post caught the attention of Kimmel, who argued that she was actually constructing an “escape tunnel” or even a “shallow grave.”

“As her husband tries to dig up dirt on his opponents, the First Lady is building a tennis pavilion on the White House lawn — for real,” Kimmel quipped, before showing a photo of Melania putting a shovel in the ground while wearing a pair of stilettos. “As if they’re going to be there to enjoy it.”

“There she is, breaking ground in her most rugged pair of construction stilettos. She’s definitely digging an escape tunnel, right? That’s either an escape tunnel or a shallow grave.”

It is not the first time that Kimmel has suggested that Melania may be trying to escape the White House and her husband’s clutches. Last June, he similarly mused that a sinkhole on the White House was actually one of her “escape tunnels.”

Meanwhile, Kimmel previously faced calls to apologize after mocking Melania Trump’s Slovenian accent, although he ultimately refused to do so.

