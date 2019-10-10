“Joker” is expected to keep hauling in the cash at the box office this weekend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, the villain film starring Joaquin Phoenix is expected to lead the rankings again by making around $40 million domestically during its second weekend. “Gemini Man” and “The Addams Family” are both expected to be in the mid-20s. (RELATED: ‘Joker’ Makes Record $93.5 Million At The Domestic Box Office)

[embedded content]

The film has made more than $300 million around the globe, and set a box office record for an October premiere.

It’s clear that people absolutely love the film. Despite all the dumb worries about safety at theaters, people have been opening up their wallets and pouring out to see Phoenix as the infamous killer clown.

[embedded content]

I’ve also only heard great things about “Joker.” Everybody who I know that has seen it has absolutely loved it.

I haven’t heard from a single person that didn’t like the highly-anticipated film. You know you’ve created a hit when people from all over the spectrum are hyping it up.

For those of you who have already seen it, sound off in the comments with your thoughts. If you’re anything like the people I know, you probably liked it.