Kirstjen Nielsen, who stepped down as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security six months ago, is rejoining the administration, the Washington Examiner is reporting.

Her appointment as a member of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council was announced this week by the White House. Up to 30 members from the private sector make up the board. The panel advises the White House on practices for reducing physical and cyberthreats to the nation’s infrastructure.

Nielsen had resigned from her Homeland Security post in April. She had been viewed by some as resistant to some of the harshest immigration measures supported by the president and his aides. She had held the post since December 2017.