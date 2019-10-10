During a CNN town hall on Thursday, 2020 presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) stated that the Constitution has “been founded on a separation of church and state.” And “the law rules when it comes to discrimination and all kinds of other things.” She further vowed that if she is elected, “I will appoint Supreme Court justices that understand that.”

Klobuchar said, “First of all, our Constitution, as you know, has been founded on a separation of church and state. And we can have different faiths in this country, but the law rules, and the law rules when it comes to discrimination and all kinds of other things. And I can just tell you that I will appoint Supreme Court justices that understand that.”

