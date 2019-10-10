Wednesday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Mark Levin, author of “Unfreedom of the Press,” criticized the process by which House Democrats are pursuing impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Levin emphasized the necessity of due process in order to have fair and just proceedings.

“Due process is necessary,” he said. “The right to call witnesses is necessary. The right to cross-examine other witnesses is necessary. The right to have counsel is necessary. The right to participate fully in the process is necessary.”

He went on to declare this impeachment process, which differs from that of former Presidents Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, the evisceration of the system of law by House Democrats.

“They used to talk about Russia for two and a half years,” Levin added. “They used to talk about the Mueller report. They used to talk about volume 2 of the Mueller report. They used to demand grand jury information. They have failed on every single front. So now it’s Ukraine, and they don’t intend to fail this time, you see. Because they are going to violate — violate — the procedures that have been in place in the House of Representatives for Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Bill Clinton. It is they who are eviscerating our system of law. It is they who need to be held to account.”

