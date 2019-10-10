http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/AoFYcYj9W0Q/

President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Thursday evening. This will be Trump’s first rally since the House started its impeachment inquiry.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

8:02 PM: “Purple Rain” playing at the Target Center. Trump set to take the stage soon.

7:35 PM:

Trump thinks he can flip Minnesota, says Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is bringing voters to his side:

Huge lines as always:


Scooters temporarily banned:

Protests:

Magasota: Trump supporters out in force:

