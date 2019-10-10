The Democrats’ effort to convict President Trump over his phone call with the Ukrainian president before allowing full vetting of the evidence doesn’t hold a candle to the media’s campaign for the same.

The Media Research Center, through its Newsbusters website, has posted a montage of media personalities already declaring the president guilty.

For example, MSNBC political analyst Elise Jordan elicited from former Massachusetts Republican Gov. Bill Weld the claim that the president is guilty of treason and “the penalty for treason under the U.S. Code is death.”

Jordan asked him to elaborate.

“What’s the legal framework here?” she asked him. “Have you looked into this? … How do you see this proceeding?”

NBC’s Chuck Todd intoned a “national nightmare is upon us.”

The MRC report characterized the statements as “insane reactions.”

“The basic rules of our democracy are under attack from the president,” Todd said. ” … This moment should arguably be a national emergency. The Founding Fathers would have considered it a national emergency if the president publicly lobbied multiple foreign governments to interfere in the next election and yet there has been virtually no condemnation from the president’s party at all for this remark which was remarkable considering the precedent it would set and the lasting damage it would do to our democracy.”

Former CBS News anchor Dan Rather took it to the Watergate level and beyond.

“There is this big difference. … What’s different between what Richard Nixon did and what Donald Trump has already admitted to is this: It involves a foreign power. … I do think that in this case the president has out-Nixoned Nixon,” he said.

Former Newsweek editor Jon Meacham suggested there’s “a historical legacy … a historical halo” for someone who says “no more.”

MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch said: “This is the big one. … This is the Super Bowl and the Democrats need to pounce aggressively.”

Sunny Hostin of ABC’s “The View” said: “I think impeachment proceedings will unify the country. … I think it will unite this country when Americans like during Watergate watch what this president has been up to lining his own pockets for the good of himself and his family against what’s good for this country.”

Baltimore Sun media critic David Zurawick set himself up as the savior of the nation.

“We are the last best hope between Trump and an imperial presidency.”

See the video here.