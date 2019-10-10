Mercedes Schlapp, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, said Democrats should not count on the support of Hispanic voters in 2020.

Her comments came in a column posted Thursday on the Fox News website.

“Unlike the Democrats, the president will not take Hispanic voters for granted,” she said.

“Trump will continue to fulfill his promises to Hispanics of building a stronger, safer and more prosperous America.”

She noted Democratic presidential candidates are convinced “that by making carefully-rehearsed Spanish language appeals they can win Hispanic voters.

“Behind the Democratic curtain is a radical socialist agenda that will fundamentally change America as we know it and ultimately hurt Hispanic Americans. They support infanticide, eliminating private health insurance and abolishing the fossil fuel industry, which would cause job loss and raise bills for millions of Americans.”

And she maintained the Democrats will raise taxes on middle-class Americans.

She said while liberal Democrats play political games on impeachment, Trump will “remain focused on Hispanic workers across the country.”

Schlapp said more than 2.4 million new jobs have already been filled by Hispanic American workers.

“Hispanic median family income has also hit its all-time high in the Trump economy, while the Hispanic poverty rate has reached an all-time low,” she said.

And she added: “But we will need Hispanic voters to stand up against the radical and socialist Democratic agenda and join Latinos for Trump.”