NBCUniversal reportedly told the Trump campaign Thursday that it would not air an ad that previously appeared on the network unless changes are made.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the ad, which focused on former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenDemocrats request testimony from Trump’s former Russia adviser Pence open to releasing transcripts of call with Ukraine Trey Gowdy joins Trump’s legal team MORE and referenced unsubstantiated claims about corrupt practices Biden supposedly engaged in, was pulled from NBC’s ad lineup until the Trump campaign makes unspecified changes.

NBC did not immediately return a request for comment, and it was unclear according to the Journal whether the changes specifically involved claims the Trump campaign has made about Biden’s past contacts with Ukrainian officials.

The Trump campaign, meanwhile, issued a statement to the Journal defending the content of its ads and submitted a different advertisement to NBC, which it began airing.

“Our ads are 100 percent accurate,” Tim Murtaugh, a campaign spokesman, told the newspaper. “The discussions with NBC had nothing to do with the facts as presented in the ad. We have no further comment on those conversations.”

NBC’s decision to pull the ad comes after rival news network CNN issued a statement declining to run the ad, explaining that derogatory remarks aimed at CNN reporters in the ad as well as “demonstrably false” assertions made in the ad resulted in the piece not meeting CNN’s standards.

“CNN is rejecting the ad, as it does not meet our advertising standards,” a representative told The Hill last week. “Specifically, in addition to disparaging CNN and its journalists, the ad makes assertions that have been proven demonstrably false by various news outlets, including CNN.”

Fox News, on the other hand, refused a request from the Biden campaign to cease airing the ad, calling such a decision akin to censorship.

“We are not in the business of censoring ads from candidates on either side of the aisle,” Fox’s statement read. “Vice President Joe Biden has a standing invitation to appear on any of our platforms.”