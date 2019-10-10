Police charged two New Jersey women after they reportedly cheated during church bingo.

Teresa Davis, 71, and Keasha Brockington, 38, said that they had the night’s winning card during a game last week at St. Maria Goretti Church Hall in Runnemede, New Jersey.

The night’s prize was $200, but Davis and Brockington’s fabricated luck was about to expire: A church volunteer helping out with the game determined that night’s winning numbers had been taped over the original numbers on another card.

Authorities were called to the church and charged the two women with improper behavior under a borough ordinance. Authorities released the two on their own recognizance. It is not yet known what punishment the two women could face in connection with the charge.

The Rev. Joseph Ganiel told the Courier-Post that his volunteers are trained to look for such things.

“I tell them to look for anything that has tape on it,” he told the outlet. “If it has tape, they should hold it up to the light to see if the same number is on the front and back.”