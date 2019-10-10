A Fox News poll finding that a majority of respondents want to see President Donald Trump be impeached and removed from office doesn’t mean the president will lose the 2020 election or that he’ll face impeachment, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Thursday.

“A lot of this is just the sheer weight of unbelievably biased coverage and the fact that the Democrats have been playing a game,” Gingrich told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “The left hates Trump. That includes the New York Times and the Washington Post. They’re going to do everything they can to destroy him.”

Trump retweeted Gingrich’s comments about the Times and the Post, as well as another where Gingrich noted that he’s said in the past that “you can always impeach if you have a majority if you’re prepared to commit suicide.”

On the show, Gingrich also denied that the whistleblower who reported the conversation between Trump and Ukraine’s president, based on what he’d heard from other sources, was a true whistleblower at all.

“He didn’t witness anything,” said Gingrich. “The fact is, for example, you have a guy who is a leaker who we call a whistleblower because that sounds so much nicer. He didn’t blow a whistle on anything. He didn’t witness anything. It’s now turning out he’s a Democrat (who) may have worked with some of the Democratic presidential candidates.”

But the media “creates a totally biased story” that at first, the country believes, and then doesn’t, said Gingrich, and he thinks in another few weeks, Trump’s numbers will return to where they were.

Meanwhile, Trump is not facing an impeachment, but a “coup,” that began from the first days of his presidency, the former speaker said.