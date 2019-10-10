New Orleans Saints linebacker, Demario Davis, posted to Instagram on Tuesday to share the outcome of his appeal of the $7,017 fine by The National Football League for wearing a religious headband during a game. His headband displayed the phrase ‘Man of God’.

League rules prohibit players from “wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages” during game day events, unless they are approved by the NFL. Fortunately, the NFL often rescinds fines in these cases when a player demonstrates an understanding of the rule and compliance moving forward, a league source told CNN.

The incident took place during the Saints’ Week 3 win over the Seattle Seahawks. (RELATED: Ben Roethlisberger Fined $5,000 For Wearing Apple Watch, Is Reportedly ‘Livid’)

Davis made an appeal case to the NFL and began selling the headbands. He raised over $30,000 for his hometown hospital, St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.

“That means yall helped me turn a $7,000 negative into an almost $40,000 positive benefiting people who truly need it!!!” he wrote in the post. “Do y’all see how that worked?? Let’s gooooo. That’s crazy! Ya’ll are a part of this journey too!! I can’t thank ya’ll enough either.”

Davis has been raising money to help St. Dominic Hospital expand its emergency department. The hospital says Davis’ mother worked there when he went to high school in nearby Brandon, Mississippi.