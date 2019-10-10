Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict’s chances of stepping back on an NFL field this season are officially at zero.

Burfict was hit with a season-long suspension after he hit Colts tight end Jack Doyle in the head. It was the latest incident in a seemingly never ending stream of problems for Burfict.

KICK VONTAZE BURFICT OUT FOREVER!!! pic.twitter.com/91IQghasuf — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 29, 2019

He appealed the punishment to the league, but got nowhere. NFL Senior Vice President of Football & International Communications Michael Signora tweeted late Wednesday afternoon that his suspension had been upheld and that Burfict was done for the season.

Appeals officer Derrick Brooks, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, has upheld the suspension of Vontaze Burfict. Burfict is suspended for the remainder of the season. The original announcement: pic.twitter.com/Hs7zeNWETs — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) October 9, 2019

This is 100% the correct call from the NFL. You simply can't have guys running around the field trying to behead people.

You can't allow it. The league is trying to get safer and Burfict is out on the field throwing hits that can end careers.

You can’t allow it. The league is trying to get safer and Burfict is out on the field throwing hits that can end careers.

This also wasn’t his only incident this season. He also appeared to throw a punch against the Vikings.

Football season has officially started: Vontaze Burfict is throwing punches pic.twitter.com/85GhmhLnUn — Barstool Sports (@BarstoolsTweets) September 22, 2019

Don’t be surprised if this is the end of the line for Burfict’s professional football career. He’s nearing 30 years old, he has had repeated issues with the league and now he’s done for the year.

At some point, you’d think he’d figure out his behavior. Clearly, he hasn’t at all. The NFL made the proper decision.

If the league is going to take player safety seriously, then you just can’t allow guys like Burfict to continue playing with their conduct.