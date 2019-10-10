NEW YORK—A plan to ban jails on Rikers Island moved closer to reality on Thursday.

A key committee of the New York City Council approved a resolution that would prohibit the incarceration of individuals on the island after 2026. The island currently is home to a jail complex that houses most of the approximately 7,100 inmates in the city.

The entire council is expected to approve the resolution on Oct. 17, the same day it will vote on the mayor’s new proposal for neighborhood jails. The resolution will then go through the city’s land-use procedure, which will take months.

Mayor

Bill de Blasio

said in a statement Thursday that his Office of Criminal Justice and the city’s Department of Correction will file an application with the Department of City Planning to remap Rikers Island.

Together, the steps by the council and the mayor’s office guarantee the city’s commitment to close the jails on the island by 2026, officials said.

“We’re making our commitment ironclad and ensuring no future administration can reverse all the progress we’ve made,” Mr. de Blasio, a Democrat, said in a statement.

In 2017, Mr. de Blasio unveiled a plan to replace the jails on Rikers Island with four smaller and more modern facilities in neighborhoods across the city. The plan would cost an estimated $9 billion.

The concept received an important approval from the planning commission in September, although there has been pushback from some residents and organizations. Some support the closure of the Rikers Island jail complex but are concerned about future construction, traffic and the cost of the new jails.

The proposal to remap the island still needs to go through the city’s land-use process, officials said. The change would designate the island as a “public place” and will ensure it is only used for the “public benefit,” according to the mayor’s office. The use of Rikers Island after 2026 hasn’t been decided.

Council Speaker

Corey Johnson

said in a statement that the plan “shows our deep commitment to moving away from the failed policies of mass incarceration.”

The president of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association,

Elias Husamudeen,

previously has said the new jail plans don’t address safety issues for officers at city jails, which his union represents.

