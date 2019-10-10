OROVILLE (CBS13) – PG&E is taking a lot of heat as frustration mounts over the Public Safety Power Shutoffs that have hit a good swath of Northern California.

In Oroville, a PG&E office had to shut down after someone threw eggs at the front window.

By mid-morning Wednesday, a security guard was posted outside. Cones also blocked off the area.

Hours before the shutoff even began, a PG&E truck was struck by a bullet that shattered its passenger-side window.

The incident happened as the PG&E truck was driving southbound on Interstate 5 in Colusa County.

California Highway Patrol investigators said the driver did not know why the window shattered at first, but additional evidence indicated a bullet struck the window.

Another vehicle was reportedly driving close to the truck as the time, but details on that car are limited.

The PG&E worker was not hurt. No arrests have been made at this point.