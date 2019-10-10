President Donald Trump is a polarizing leader and the division between the major political parties has only widened since he took office, according to the latest survey from the Pew Research Center.

Republicans and Democrats have just one thing in common: They share negative views of the opposition party in the Pew poll.

According to Republicans, Democrats are:

Closed-minded – 64% of Republicans say.

More unpatriotic – 63%.

Immoral – 55%.

Lazy – 46%.

Unintelligent – 36%.

Then, Democrats say Republicans are:

Closed-minded – 75% of Democrats say.

More unpatriotic – 23%.

Immoral – 47%.

Lazy – 20%.

Unintelligent – 38%.

Notably, Democrats mostly agree Republicans are patriotic and not lazy.

“Even as Republicans and Democrats have grown more critical of each other, they acknowledge – and voice concern about – the partisanship dividing the nation,” according to the Pew Poll. “Overwhelming majorities in both parties (85% of Republicans and 78% of Democrats) say divisions between the two parties are increasing.”

The Pew Research Center poll was conducted Sept. 3-15 among 9,895 members of Pew’s American Trends Panel and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.