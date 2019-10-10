LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been ranked as the top passer in all of college football.

PFF ranked every gunslinger in the country, and the man leading the Tigers came out on top. PFF wrote the following in part:

No quarterback has a higher overall or passing grade on passes targeted at least 10 yards downfield as Burrow has dominated the first six weeks of college football. On such throws, Burrow has completed 57-of-77 attempts for 1,285 yards and 16 touchdowns, all of which lead the country.

While I’m not sure I’d agree that Burrow is the most physically gifted or naturally talented, he has been having himself a hell of a year with the Tigers.

Burrow went from being a serviceable passer to being an absolute star this year. He’s completely taken command of the offense for LSU, is shredding defenses and has the Tigers looking like a team that can compete for a national title. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Is he as physically gifted as Tua Tagovailoa or Trevor Lawrence? No, and he’s not as good as a pro prospect either.

However, you’re kidding yourself if you think he can’t dominate at the college level.

[embedded content]

Now, LSU has a showdown with Florida, and the Gators have a very tough defense. We’ll have to see if Burrow’s insane level of domination this season can continue.

All I know at this point is that he’s been wildly impressive, and I don’t see an end to that anytime soon. The man knows how to throw a football. That stats couldn’t be any clearer on that fact.