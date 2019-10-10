COLUSA COUNTY (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting on Interstate 5 that involved a Pacific Gas and Electric vehicle on Tuesday evening just hours before the PG&E shutoff.

According to the CHP, the marked PG&E truck was driving south on I-5, south of Lenahan Road around 7:52 p.m. when the passenger-side window shattered.

Investigators said the driver did not know why the window shattered at first, but additional evidence indicated a bullet struck the window. There was reportedly another vehicle traveling close to the truck at the time of the incident.

RELATED: Powerless Ice Cream Parlor Offers ‘PG&E Special’

CHP said the details on that vehicle are limited.

The PG&E driver was uninjured in the shooting and CHP says they’re still investigating the incident.

Wednesday, after the shutoffs started, a PG&E office in Oroville was also apparently targeted.

Someone threw eggs at the front window, forcing the office to close. A security guard was later seen posted outside the building.