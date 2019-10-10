Planned Parenthood announced this week that it will spend $45 million on its “largest ever” electoral program to flip the Senate and the White House, following a difficult year for the group.

Kelley Robinson, the executive director of the super PAC Planned Parenthood Votes, told NPR on Wednesday that the organization is responding to a “coordinated level of attack” against Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court ruling that established a right to an abortion.

“It’s clear that all these attacks have one goal: to undermine and to gut Roe v. Wade,” she added.

Planned Parenthood is coming off a turbulent year in which the group’s board of directors fired its president, leading to a public fallout over her departure, while millions in federal funding was cancelled by the Trump Administration, and new state-level laws cracked down on abortion access, leading to Planned Parenthood operating the last abortion clinic in Missouri.

“I think this is a really unique moment for us as an organization,” Robinson told The Hill on Thursday. “The stakes are higher than ever, and we’re coming out more powerful than ever with our largest investment ever made.”

The group is focusing on 5 million voters across the country, with nine states garnering particular attention: Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“This year what we’re finding is that people really understand exactly what’s at stake,” Robinson told NPR. “The stakes are higher than ever, and our donors and our supporters understand that very clearly.”