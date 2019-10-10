A little more than half of American adults said they believe the 2020 election will be conducted openly and fairly.

Key results of the C-SPAN/Ipsos Poll. reported by The Hill:

53% said the election will be fair and open.

46% said they have a great deal or a fair amount of trust in their fellow voters.

31% said the U.S. government has taken the necessary steps to stop foreign interference in elections, and 58% said foreign governments pose a threat to U.S. election security.

72% said election officials would count paper ballots accurately.

60% said they favor a Constitutional amendment to use the popular vote, rather than the Electoral College, to elect the president.

U.S. intelligence officials concluded Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. election.

Regarding the 2020 election, some are concerned that Russia, China, and other nations will try to influence the outcome.

The C-SPAN/Ipsos Poll surveyed 1,039 American adults from Sept. 23-30. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.