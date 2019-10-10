A senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike PompeoMichael (Mike) Richard PompeoOn The Money: Fed officials saw rising risk of recession | Ocasio-Cortez, Cruz blast NBA for ‘outrageous’ response to China | Prospects dim for trade breakthrough with China Democrats plow ahead as Trump seeks to hobble impeachment effort Pompeo insists US didn’t give Turkey ‘green light’ to invade MORE has resigned his position as the State Department faces lowering morale amid the Ukraine scandal, according to a new report.

Michael McKinley, a career diplomat who has held posts including ambassador to Afghanistan, Colombia and Peru, has stepped down, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

Pompeo was reportedly expected to announce the departure in a statement on Friday.

The Hill has reached out to the State Department for comment. McKinley declined the Post’s request for comment.

McKinley was serving as ambassador to Brazil last year before becoming a policy adviser to Pompeo, the Post reported. He has reportedly been involved on administration policy in Venezuela, Mexico, Southeast Asia and Afghanistan.

The newspaper reported that McKinley and others were disappointed in Pompeo's lack of public support for diplomats who have been asked to testify before the House as part of an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

The paper noted that there has been particular concern for former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who was dismissed earlier this year and is slated to testify on Friday.

A whistleblower complaint that is central to the impeachment inquiry alleged that her dismissal was due to allegations made by a former top Ukrainian prosecutor that the State Department later called “an outright fabrication.”

The Associated Press reported Thursday that Yovanovitch was dismissed after she insisted that Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's requests for investigations go through official channels.