A new report says that some of the recipes in the famous cookbook by Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), “Pow Wow Chow,” appear to have been ripped off from a famous French chef.

What are the details?

According to the Daily Mail, some of Warren’s recipes were word-for-word copies of French chef Pierre Franey’s recipes.

The outlet reported that radio talk show host Howie Carr released photographic evidence pointing out the apparent similarities between Franey’s recipes and those that Warren said were recipes handed down to her over generations.

Warren’s 1984 cookbook — which is said to feature recipes from the “Five Civilized Tribes”— allegedly featured a variety of recipes from Warren’s family. However, Carr points out that a few of the recipes in Warren’s book were nearly identical to other recipes found in old magazines and other publications, including the New York Times.

Two such recipes appeared to be verbatim copies of Franey’s recipes. In a 1979 New York Times article, Franey wrote, “When I was chef at Le Pavilion it enjoyed a considerable esteem in America, and the owner, Henri Soule, had one particular specialty that he would ask to have prepared for his pet customers. The dish was a great favorite of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor and Cole Porter.”

That recipe — “Cold Omelets with Crab Meat” — appears to be where Warren got the “Cold Omelets with Crab Meat” entry in her book.

The outlet pointed out that while Warren appears to have added a few ingredients to Franey’s original recipe, “the preparation of the omelet is nearly identical, with both detailing the use of a ‘seven-inch Teflon pan.'”

The recipe is nearly identical as well.

“Heat about one-half teaspoon butter in the pan,” Warren’s recipe states. “Add about one-third cup of the egg mixture. Let cook until firm and lightly brown on the bottom, stirring quickly with a fork until the omelet starts to set. When set slip a large pancake turner under the omelet starts to set. When set, slip a large pancake turner under the omelet and turn it quickly to the other side. Let cook about five seconds. Remember, you want to produce a flat omelet, not a typical folded omelet. Turn the omelets out flat onto a sheet of was paper. Continue making omelets until all the egg mixture is used.”

“The only difference in the recipes is that Mr. Franey said the egg mixture should be ‘lightly browned,'” the outlet pointed out.

Another recipe — this time for “Herbed Tomatoes,” and previously featured in a 1959 edition of Better Homes and Gardens — features another eerie similarity in its ingredients and preparation, right down to how Warren suggests it be enjoyed. Both recipe authors say that the tomatoes are a “great accompaniment to plain meat and potatoes meal!”

Warren’s camp has not responded to any of the allegations, the Daily Mail reported.