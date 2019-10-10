Well, this certainly counts as your whistleblower bombshell of the day. The Washington Examiner reports that the CIA officer who became a whistleblower against President Trump previously worked with Vice President Joe Biden. The Examiner’s sources claim this would fit with previously released details about the whistleblower. For instance, the NY Times reported last month that he was a CIA officer and then later reported he had been detailed to the National Security Council. And the IC Inspector General reported the whistleblower had some possible favoritism for a Democratic candidate who was a rival of President Trump.

A retired CIA officer told the Washington Examiner: “From everything we know about the whistleblower and his work in the executive branch then, there is absolutely no doubt he would have been working with Biden when he was vice president.”… A former Trump administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, said Biden’s work on foreign affairs brought him into close proximity with the whistleblower either at the CIA or when he was detailed to the White House. “This person, after working with Biden, may feel defensive towards him because he feels [Biden] is being falsely attacked. Maybe he is even talking to Biden’s staff,” the former official said. “Maybe it is innocent, maybe not.”

It seems to me there are two different issues that need to be considered here. On the one hand, the whistleblower may have been a complete professional when he was working with Vice President Biden. It’s not necessary to believe he was behaving like Strzok to ask questions about what’s motivating him now.

The fact that the whistleblower went to Democratic staffers working for Adam Schiff and was referred by them to an attorney who could put together a more credible complaint doesn’t help his case. Nor does the fact that Schiff lied about his contact with the whistleblower, suggesting he was trying to make this look less partisan than it really was.

In other words, this complaint already had a whiff of partisanship about it and now we learn the whistleblower may be on a first-name basis with the leading Democratic candidate. To be clear, I’m not suggesting some kind of conspiracy theory here, just that it’s starting to look like this person might have a partisan rooting interest in attacking President Trump.

Trump is on his way to a rally in Minneapolis but I wouldn’t be surprised if he has something to say about this report tonight.

[embedded content]