Former National Security Adviser John Bolton is writing a book about his rocky 17-month tenure in the Trump administration — and he is represented by the Washington book agents who negotiated former FBI Director James Comey’s seven-figure deal, according to reports Thursday.

Bolton, 70, the former U.N. ambassador whose firing Trump announced on Twitter last month, is represented by Matt Latimer and Keith Urbahn of Javelin, Axios reports.

Axios cited “two people familiar with the matter.”

Latimer and Urbahn also repped another former Trump staffer, Cliff Sims, in another seven-figure deal that led to his January book, “Team of Vipers.”

The book prompted lawsuits between the Trump campaign and Sims over alleged non-disclosure violations and First Amendment issues.

Comey’s book, “A Higher Loyalty,” was released in April 2018. White House officials afterward slammed him as “a liar and a leaker.”

Regarding Bolton, The Daily Beast reported last month he was shopping for book representation, though the former NSA head responded “no comment” when asked about the matter.

“He has a lot to dish,” a source told the Daily Beast.

Bolton clashed repeatedly with Trump and other administration officials over many global security issues.

After Trump fired Bolton, he said he had a “self-imposed restriction” on discussing his White House tenure, but he tweeted in September that he had offered to resign but, “President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow.'”

But the president hit back quickly, telling reporters in the Oval Office: “He sat right in that chair and I told him, ‘John . . . you’re not getting along with people and a lot of us, including me, disagree with some of your tactics and some of your ideas and I wish you well but I want you to submit your resignation.’

“And he did that,” Trump said.

Bolton has written four books, including “Surrender Is Not an Option,” which he penned after leaving the George W. Bush administration in 2006.