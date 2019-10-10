When Kevin Hart said that he’s just happy to be alive, he was not kidding after the CHP report into his crash reportedly reveals that no one in the car was wearing seat belts.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ in a piece published Thursday, that the 40-year-old comedian’s pal and driver of the car, Jared Black, was reportedly operating the vehicle in a reckless manner which lead to the major car crash. (RELATED: Report: Kevin Hart Suffers ‘Major’ Injuries Following Car Accident)

Sources shared that Black reportedly gunned the engine and lost control of the vehicle which is what lead to the car to careen off the road and crash into a ditch back in September. (RELATED: Rams Fan Bryan Cranston Talks Playoffs And Working With Eagles Fan Kevin Hart)

Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda has incredible power with a 720-HP engine the report added and the “sudden acceleration and loss of control” is what caused the car to spin and crash through a fence and off the road into an embankment.

According to what a source told the outlet:

The report says none of the 3 people in the car were wearing seat belts. As we reported, the Barracuda did not have safety harnesses, but now it’s not an issue since they weren’t wearing any safety device.

As previously reported, the “Night School” star finally got to go home after he spent ten days in the hospital before going to an inpatient facility after the car crashed in a ditch, crushing the roof of the car.

JUST IN: Comedian Kevin Hart taken to hospital with “major” injuries to his back after single-vehicle crash near Los Angeles The accident happened just before 1 AM Sunday on the winding and treacherous Mulholland Highway. pic.twitter.com/Zi9aesOx9o — Breaking News Feed (@pzf) September 1, 2019

Hart had to undergo surgery to “fuse the fractures, two in the thoracic part of his spine and one in the lumbar,” sources told the outlet in an earlier report following the crash.

Earlier this week, we reported that Hart is finally back at work and on the set, shooting promos for a “Jumanji” sequel.