Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, is taking issue with a Fox News poll showing 55% now support President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

She made her comments in a Thursday tweet and said RNC internal polling shows voters actually oppose impeachment.

She wrote: “The Fox News poll is wrong, just like their final poll in 2016 (had Hillary winning by 4) was wrong. A staggering 48% of those polled on this bogus impeachment charade were Democrats. Our internal polling shows voters, particularly Independents, oppose this sham!”

The Fox News poll also has noted impeachment is up 10 points from 42% to 52% in swing counties where Hillary Clinton and President Trump were within 10 points in 2016.