President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani says he has no reservations about the president’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that is the center of a whistleblower complaint which triggered the latest impeachment effort by House Democrats.

“I think if he didn’t have the conversation, he wouldn’t be the president I’m proud of— who really takes corruption seriously. Unlike a prior president who let it all happen right in front of his eyes,” explained Giuliani. (RELATED: Here Are The Biggest Things The Media Are Ignoring In The Biden-Ukraine Scandal.)

He went on to say that the transcript is the best defense for the president because he didn’t see anything “wrong” with the conversation.

“Look when this started, Joe Biden wasn’t a candidate for president. Joe Biden was just one of about ten actors in the middle of a very corrupt scheme to gather dirty information on the Trump campaign.”

WATCH:

[embedded content]

These remarks were part of an hour long exclusive interview with the Caller.

Watch full interview here:

[embedded content]

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

