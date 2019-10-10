The Democrats spent more than two years waiting in vain for evidence that Donald Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

Now they are pursuing impeachment over the president’s telephone call with the president of Ukraine, and this time they aren’t waiting for evidence, talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh said Thursday.

He cited a Fox News poll finding 51% of Americans want the president impeached and removed.

“Now, the Democrats in the media and the Democrats in Congress are gonna run with that as proof that the country is behind them and stampede us into impeachment while they can,” he warned.

“They learned something from the Trump-Russia thing. They waited and waited and waited. They waited on Mueller. They waited on the FBI. They waited on the DOJ. They waited and waited and waited for evidence, and there wasn’t any.

“They’re not gonna wait on any evidence this time. They’re gonna get this done before there’s any evidence, so that when evidence does get presented, nobody will believe it. I think that’s part of the strategy.”

He cited the argument of the Wall Street Journal’s Kim Strassel that the Democrats and the media are portraying only one side of the story.

“I think there’s an argument to be made that Nancy Pelosi is fearful if you let this all come out, and if you let the White House and Americans make the counterclaim, that those numbers come back down again,'” Limbaugh said.

“Right now everything is so one-sided,” he continued. “The Trump side of this, nobody is hearing. All everybody’s hearing is, ‘Trump did it, Trump’s guilty,’ and the truth is, Trump didn’t do anything. None of this has any fact behind it!”

Limbaugh insisted that whatever whistleblowers might think is irrelevant because Americans already can see the transcript of the telephone conversation that Democrats claims amounts to a quid pro quo.

“And, by the way, the Ukrainian president has come out again and said that there was no quid pro quo. There was no request. The investigation Ukraine was doing into the Bidens started long before the Trump phone call. There was nothing untoward about that call at all,” he said.

“The media,” he said, is not reporting the story “or they’re trying to slant it.”

“But the point is, news consumers are only getting the Robert Mueller version of this or the FBI/DOJ version of this or the Christopher Steele dossier side of this. That’s all they’re getting, and they’re getting nothing but lies from people like [Rep. Adam] Schiff as they try to create this illusion that Trump did it.”

Limbaugh suggested that’s why Pelosi wants an “impeachment inquiry” without a House vote, because after a vote, “the defense … gets to present his case.”

“Now, if the polls continue to move like the Fox News poll shows, then Pelosi and her gang are going to be emboldened, ’cause they believe these polls and they’re gonna be inspired and they’re gonna be motivated to think it’s safe to go ahead and pull the trigger and do this. Now, the media… So far, folks, they have managed — finally managed — to pound so many lies about this phone call between Trump and Zelensky that they’re now getting the polls that they want, like this Fox poll,” he said.

He said the Democrats waited two years on special counsel Robert Mueller, and he failed to give them what they wanted. Now they’ve learned their lesson, he said.

“The mistake that I think they think they made during the Russia collusion scandal, they didn’t strike while the iron was hot, which means they didn’t strike before the public learned about all of their lies,” said Limbaugh.

“They’re not going to repeat the mistake they made.”