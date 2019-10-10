Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough commented on President Donald Trump’s mental stability in light of his actions over the past several months.

According to Scarborough, Trump is not “emotionally” or “mentally fit” for his position, claiming “every Republican on Capitol Hill” knows it.

“[W]hat every Republican on Capitol Hill knows Donald Trump is not well, Donald Trump’s not emotionally fit to be president, Republicans, and you know it,” stated Scarborough. “He’s not mentally fit to be president of the United States right now and you know it.”

“There are so many disturbing things, Mika, it is more obvious than ever Donald Trump is neither emotionally or mentally fit to be president of the United States,” he added. “That is without debate, it really is. Just look at all the actions over the past several weeks and it just keeps getting worse. And the consequences are growing grimmer by the day.”

