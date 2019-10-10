Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., blasted President Donald Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops out of northern Syria and said the move is “putting American in danger.”

Schumer’s comments came in a tweet on Thursday.

He wrote: “President @realDonaldTrump complained Guantanamo shouldn’t be closed as 40 prisoners might be released. By pulling U.S. troops out of Northern Syria & letting Turkey attack the Kurds, reports say as many as 10,000 ISIS fighters could be released. He’s putting America in danger.”

CNN reported that fears are growing among some American officials that thousands of ISIS fighters could escape from prisons in Syria as Kurdish personnel guarding them get set to fight Turkey.