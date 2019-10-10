Snoop Dogg isn’t backing down from his performance for the Kansas basketball program.

Dogg drew some heat after having women on stripper poles, spraying fake money and rapping during a season kickoff event for the Jayhawks. However, he’s not buying that anybody really hated it, despite the fact the school apologized for the performance.

It’s actually happening. Snoop Dogg is actually at Allen Fieldhouse #kubball pic.twitter.com/V76w7PyOLa — 580 Sports Talk (@580Sportstalk) October 5, 2019

Kansas has Snoop and stripper poles at its Midnight Madness tonight pic.twitter.com/lLJYheWAlU — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 5, 2019

“The audience enjoyed that sh*t. I don’t know what the f*ck they talking about,” the popular rapper told Howard Stern, according to TMZ Sports on Tuesday.

He added that it was a “motherf**king lie” that he was asked to leave following the performance.

Honestly, I’m not even sure why the school apologized. The Jayhawks are about to be in a serious battle with the NCAA. They might as well flip them the middle finger.

I can’t think of a better way to do that than have women flopping around on stripper polls as Snoop Dogg raps. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If that’s not a middle finger to the people running the show, then I don’t know what is.

“I take full responsibility for not understanding what acrobatic dancers are in today’s entertainment world and offer my personal apology to anyone who was offended.” Kansas AD Jeff Long on Snoop Dogg’s performance at KU’s “Late Night in the Phog.”pic.twitter.com/sWbmrJVIPQ — Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 5, 2019

If Kansas had any spine at all, they would have stood by Snoop’s performance and invited him back for the first game of the season.

Was it the most appropriate performance? Probably not, but who really gives a damn? This is college basketball. It’s not kindergarten.

If you’re going to hire Snoop, then you need to let him be who he is.