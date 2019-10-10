(Washington Examiner) The American Federation of Teachers has lost 76,000 members over the last year, a 4% decline for the now-1.7 million member union, one of the largest covering public sector workers. The decline has translated to $18 million loss in dues revenue for the union.

The drop in membership happened in the first year following the Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in Janus v. AFSCME, which said that public-sector employees cannot be forced to join or otherwise support a union. A substantial portion of the teachers the union represented decided to opt out.

In a recent Labor Department filing, the union reported just 3,000 “agency fee” payers, down from more than 85,000 the previous year. Agency fee payers are people who not members of a union but are covered by a collective bargaining contract which requires them to pay a union a regular fee. Janus said public sector workers can no longer be forced to pay those fees.

