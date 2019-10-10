ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – As the battle between Democrats and Republicans over impeachment continues on like a heatwave in August, President Trump makes moves to remove U.S. troops from Syria.



Just hours after the decision to leave Syrian Kurds to fend for themselves against Turkey, Illinois Congressman John Shimkus calls the President’s decision “terrible and despicable.”

Shimkus goes on to tell KMOX’s Mark Reardon that he told staff “to take my name off the I support Donald Trump list” and that he is “saddened for the Kurdish people.”



The congressman, who is not seeking re-election, says some people like the President’s “America First” populism, but he believes the U.S. should stand with those who have stood with us for years.

Missouri Republican Senator Roy Blunt and Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler are also asking President Trump to rethink his decision, which Hartzler calls a mistake.

