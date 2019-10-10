Warning: This story contains descriptions that some readers will find disturbing.

A Virginia teenager is accused of killing a younger boy and has been officially charged as an adult, said officials.

Robert Bolsinger-Hartshorn, 14, is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the killing of 4-year-old Larkin Carr, reported ABC13 on Wednesday.

The suspect is the son of the girlfriend of Larkin’s father, Hank Smith. Catherine Louise Seals was identified as the mother of Bolsinger-Hartshorn.

On Nov. 12, 2018, paramedics discovered Larkin unconscious in a Norfolk home with no pulse and bruises on 80 to 90 percent of his body, WAVY reported.

Catherine Seals, the mother of teenage suspect Robert Bolsinger-Hartshorn, in a mugshot photo. (Norfolk Police Department)

In January, Bolsinger-Hartshorn was charged with second-degree murder. Seals was later charged with child abuse, the report said.

Months later, Smith was arrested on child abuse charges.

Prosecutors have alleged that Larkin was under the care of Bolsinger-Hartshorn before he was found unresponsive.

Hank Smith, the father of 4-year-old victim Larkin Carr, in a mugshot photo. (Norfolk Police Department)

Larkin’s cousin, Margie Thomas, told CrimeOnline that she was happy that the boy is being charged as an adult.

“I am overwhelmed with joy knowing he is being held accountable and charged as an adult. He took the life of my sweet baby cousin and knowing this gives us peace. We promised to be Larkin’s voice and this is the first step to justice,” she said.

Earlier this year, Judge Lauri D. Hogge denied Seals bond, saying that she was “speechless“ after seeing photos of Larkin and hearing the case, WAVY reported.

“I may go vomit,“ Hogge added.

An autopsy found that Larkin suffered blunt force trauma to his abdomen and head, WAVY reported, adding that he had 10 welts on his scalp. There was also a blow so severe that his small intestine ruptured.

Larkin’s mother, Tracey Quinones, said she noticed bruises months before the death.

“They’re supposed to protect your children from situations like this,“ Quinones told WAVY. “I feel like they failed my son and they failed his family.”

