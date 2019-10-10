We all want to live our golden years in comfort. That’s why finding the right place to spend them is so important. U.S. News & World Report is providing some help in making that choice with its annual best places to retire rankings.

Topping the list is Fort Myers (Florida). The metro area scored high in desirability, health care quality, job market strength and happiness, making it the ideal spot for retirees.

To arrive at these findings 125 metropolitan areas were evaluated and several factors were taken into account, including happiness, housing affordability, health care quality, desirability, retiree taxes and job market ratings. This was then compared to the results of a survey of Americans nearing retirement age and those who are at retirement age.

“Deciding where to retire is an important part of your life plan,” explained Emily Brandon, senior editor for retirement at U.S. News. “When considering potential retirement spots, you should look for an affordable cost of living, proximity to health care services and a strong economy, especially if you plan to work part-time.”

Based on the rankings, here are the 10 best places to retire:

10. Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

9. Grand Rapids, Miami

8. Nashville, Tennessee

7. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

6. Jacksonville, Florida

5. Port St. Lucie, Florida

4. Asheville, North Carolina

3. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

2. Sarasota, Florida

1. Fort Myers, Florida