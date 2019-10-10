When it comes to Congress, our representatives are not just like us. Typically, they have a lot more money than most people! The estimated net worth of a congressional representative exceeds $500,000, according to a report by 24/7 Wall St., which listed the richest members of Congress.

Earning an annual salary of roughly $174,000 certainly contributes toward their wealth, but many of these lawmakers were rich to being with.

To determine the wealthiest members of Congress, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the estimated net worth of U.S. congressional representatives and then narrowed the list down to those with an estimated net worth of more than $3 million. Here are 15 of the richest members of Congress:

15. Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III of Massachusetts

Estimated net worth: $18.7 million

Party affiliation: Democrat

Entered Congress: 2013

Current term ends: 2021

Joseph Kennedy’s wealth comes from old family money. His great-great-grandfather co-founded Standard Oil.

14. Rep. Francis Rooney of Florida

Estimated net worth: $22.6 million

Party affiliation: Republican

Entered Congress: 2017

Current term ends: 2021

Francis Rooney obtained his wealth from his family business, Manhattan Construction Group.

13. Rep. Ro Khanna of California

Estimated net worth: $27.0 million

Party affiliation: Democrat

Entered Congress: 2017

Current term ends: 2021

Ro Khanna’s fortune came from his successful career as an economist and intellectual property lawyer.

12. Rep. Roger Williams of Texas

Estimated net worth: $27.7 million

Party affiliation: Republican

Entered Congress: 2013

Current term ends: 2021

Roger Williams obtained his wealth from valuable real estate as well as from multiple car dealerships.

11. Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington

Estimated net worth: $28.4 million

Party affiliation: Democrat

Entered Congress: 2012

Current term ends: 2021

Suzan Delbene headed up mobile connections marketing for Microsoft as vice president, which earned her a decent pay package. She then launched two successful internet startups, which secured her a good fortune.

10. Rep. Donald S. Beyer Jr. of Virginia

Estimated net worth: $31.2 million

Party affiliation: Democrat

Entered Congress: 2015

Current term ends: 2021

Donald Beyer managed to secure his fortune through multiple car dealerships located across Washington, D.C.

9. Rep. Scott Peters of California

Estimated net worth: $32.0 million

Party affiliation: Democrat

Entered Congress: 2013

Current term ends: 2021

Scott Peters made his fortune working as a corporate tax attorney.

8. Rep. Paul Mitchell of Michigan

Estimated net worth: $37.7 million

Party affiliation: Republican

Entered Congress: 2017

Current term ends: 2021

Paul Mitchell built up a solid fortune working as a corporate executive at Chrysler and then as CEO of a health industry training company, Ross Education.

7. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth of Indiana

Estimated net worth: $50.1 million

Party affiliation: Republican

Entered Congress: 2017

Current term ends: 2021

Trey Hollingsworth obtained much of his wealth from his father’s business, Hollingsworth Capital Partners.

6. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California

Estimated net worth: $58.5 million

Party affiliation: Democrat

Entered Congress: 1992

Current term ends: 2025

Boosting Diane Feinstein’s wealth is her marriage to Richard Blum, who founded a lucrative equity investment firm with stakes in several industries. Feinstein also has her own stake in Carlton Hotel Properties of over $25 million.

5. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut

Estimated net worth: $70.0 million

Party affiliation: Democrat

Entered Congress: 2011

Current term ends: 2023

Richard Blumenthal married into money. His father-in-law is real estate mogul Peter Malkin.

4. Rep. Vern Buchanan of Florida

Estimated net worth: $73.9 million

Party affiliation: Republican

Entered Congress: 2007

Current term ends: 2021

Like many of the other richest members of congress, Vern Buchanan earned his wealth through multiple car dealerships as well as his through his role in the leasing of charter jets and yachts.

3. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia

Estimated net worth: $90.2 million

Party affiliation: Democrat

Entered Congress: 2009

Current term ends: 2021

Mark Warner made his fortune as a venture capitalist as well as through his businesses in the energy and real estate sectors.

2. Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas

Estimated net worth: $113.0 million

Party affiliation: Republican

Entered Congress: 2005

Current term ends: 2021

Michael McCaul is another rich member of congress who married into money. His wife’s father founded Clear Channel Communications, which is now known as iHeartMedia.

1. Rep. Greg Gianforte of Montana

Estimated net worth: $135.7 million

Party affiliation: Republican

Entered Congress: 2017

Current term ends: 2021

Greg Gianforte made his wealth through a software company that he founded in the 1980s and later sold to McAfee Associates. He then went on to found the cloud-based customer service program RightNow Technologies.

