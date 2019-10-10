“Mass incarceration is our American reality,” declared socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., days ago via Twitter. “It is a system whose logic evolved from the same lineage as Jim Crow, American apartheid & slavery. That means we need to have a real conversation about decarceration & prison abolition in this country.”

Ocasio-Cortez is a utopian believer in the state’s power to re-engineer human minds and hearts. She believes that “the U.S. incarcerates more than anywhere in the world” – nearly 2.3 million, just over two-thirds of 1% of our population – because we use our jails and prisons “as de facto mental hospitals, homeless shelters, & detox centers instead of … investing in … mental health, housing, edu, & rehab.”

Her “prison abolition” views were echoed this month by the radicalized Student Government Assembly at New York University, which issued a statement opposing Marxocrat New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to replace the Rikers Island Prison with new, more “humane” jails.

The student statement declared that “jails do not make us safe” and instead “serve only to further harm black and brown families, individuals, and communities and to perpetuate a racist and violent criminal legal system.”

The statement, writes American Thinker pundit Eric Utter, also “endorsed a plan by a group called ‘No New Jails NYC’ that would mandate the $11 billion de Blasio was to invest in new jails instead be used to fund ‘housing for all,’ and other (woker) public programs.”

No New Jails NYC is “committed to totally abolishing the city’s jail system by ‘disrupting every level of power’ and demands that de Blasio ‘responsibly release’ the 1,000 or so prisoners at Rikers.”

Last July, under the bipartisan, idealistic “First Step Act,” the federal government released the first 2,243 of what is supposed to become a flood tide of non-violent inmates back into society. Skeptics had doubts, especially when Democrats blocked an amendment requiring those released to have only a non-violent criminal record. In fact, in this first group set free were 496 imprisoned for weapons/explosives-related crimes, 239 for sex offenses, 106 for robbery and 59 found guilty of homicide or aggravated assault.

One of those released earlier this year after passage of the First Step Act was 41-year-old Joel Francisco, who had been serving a three-strikes-you’re-out life sentence for trafficking crack and powder cocaine. He had also been leader of a violent criminal gang, the Almighty Latin Kings, in Providence, Rhode Island. He reportedly was convicted in 1997 for assault with intent to murder. A warrant has just been issued for “non-violent” Francisco, who allegedly stabbed a man to death.

Progressives believe that society makes people go bad and that leftist benevolence can make the most hardened recidivist criminal good. Leftist reformers renamed jails “penitentiaries,” places where criminals did “penance” and “repented.” For decades famed crime sociologist James Q. Wilson shared this idealistic people-are-inherently-good dogma.

But one day Wilson awoke to reality: 3-6% of criminals are irredeemably evil. These predators see themselves as wolves and the rest of us as sheep to be sheared and preyed upon. They see parole boards as a game to lie to and con others into setting them loose again into civilized society.

“Professor Wilson is not optimistic about changing the nature of man,” a fellow criminologist wrote, “and he clearly rejects the rehabilitative model as a historical failure and a hypocritical philosophy because of its inefficacy.”

Repeat predatory criminals are incurable, Wilson realized. The only thing a sane society can do is lock them up and throw away the key. If jails are abolished, these freed wolves will devour us. In the left’s current heaven on Earth – socialist Venezuela – government confiscated the firearms of the law-abiding, then freed criminals and gave them these confiscated guns.

In the United States, George Soros-manipulated liberal cities make it ever-easier for recidivist criminals to rob and intimidate without fearing jail time. Crime pays. The fearful law-abiding now look out through bars installed for safety over their home windows.

Abolishing prisons should be a topic at the Oct. 15 Democratic presidential debate. Making his first appearance there will be egomaniacal billionaire Tom Steyer, who bought his place on stage. Ironically, Steyer made his billions by selling coal mines and a large investment in Corrections Corp. of America, a private company that operates for-profit prisons.

In today’s America, the greediest and most vicious criminals have become the politically correct leftist politicians who rule and enslave us. As Mark Twain wrote: “There is no distinctly native American criminal class except Congress.”

