On Wednesday, it was formally announced that former GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), who chaired the House Select Committee on Benghazi from 2014 to 2016, had joined President Donald Trump’s personal legal team as it counters the impeachment inquiry process launched by the House of Representatives against President Trump.

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow stated, “I am pleased to announce that former Congressman Trey Gowdy is joining our team as Counsel to the President. I have known Trey for years and worked with him when he served in Congress. His legal skills and his advocacy will serve the President well. Trey’s command of the law is well known and his service on Capitol Hill will be a great asset as a member of our team,” as NBC News reported.

In late September, appearing on Fox News, where he was a contributor, Gowdy said of House Democrats, “A lot of them have already made up their minds. If there’s a smoking gun there — I can’t even find the gun, whether it’s smoking or not.”

Gowdy is not unaware of the proper role of Congress; in 2012 he stated, “The notion that you can withhold information and documents from Congress no matter whether you are the party in power or not in power is wrong. Respect for the rule of law must mean something, irrespective of the vicissitudes of political cycles.”

As The Daily Caller reported, “The View” co-host Meghan McCain warned the liberals on her show who mocked Gowdy for his 2012 statement, “You can go on about Trey Gowdy. But he’s one of the great congressmen. He’s someone I have respected for years. You can laugh all you want, but the fact he’s joining Trump’s team is good news for Trump, and bad news for Democrats.” She added, “…by the way, right now if I was in a fox hole, I would want Trey Gowdy in there with me.”

Last Friday, as The Washington Examiner reported, Gowdy said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff had made himself a “fact witness” in his dealings with the whistleblower who had targeted President Trump for his dealings with Ukraine. Gowdy said on Fox News, “How long is Speaker Pelosi going to put up with Adam mishandling this investigation? She has already taken it away from Jerry Nadler. I’m sure the guys and gals on the Judiciary Committee are not happy about having Adam Schiff do it. But if you are going to do it, at least don’t screw it up, Adam.”

Gowdy added, “Right now he’s made himself a fact witness. He is in the evidentiary chain for what happened with this whistleblower, and I hope the Republicans make him testify … Schiff has received a pass — the whole time I was in Congress, I don’t ever remember a negative word about him. I remember him complaining when Republicans would meet with whistleblowers. I remember him complaining when the Republicans would ever meet with witnesses and he wasn’t present … I don’t know how long Nancy Pelosi is going to put up with this.”

Some statements Gowdy has made:

The reason I like the criminal justice system is there aren’t Republican or Democrat victims or police officers or prosecutors. It’s about respect for the rule of law! Unless your name is Jack Bauer, you cannot make people talk. You may be less likely to pick on someone if you don’t know what’s in their briefcase or purse.

In 2018, before the congressional elections, Gowdy said bluntly, “the goal is to win.”