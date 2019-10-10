An informal White House adviser on China has reportedly said that he got information on Democratic presidential candidate Joe BidenJoe BidenDemocrats request testimony from Trump’s former Russia adviser Pence open to releasing transcripts of call with Ukraine Trey Gowdy joins Trump’s legal team MORE‘s son Hunter Biden during a trip to Beijing.

“I got a quite a bit of background on Hunter Biden from the Chinese,” Michael Pillsbury told the Financial Times in an email on Wednesday. The newspaper reported he later denied the email exchange occurred.

Pillsbury previously said that he brought up Biden in China in an interview with Fox News.

“I tried to bring up the topic in Beijing,” he said, according to a clip posted by The Daily Beast. “Just tell me what happened with Hunter Biden. I have never seen them get so secretive in my entire life.”

“They would discuss ICBM warheads sooner than talk about what Hunter Biden was doing in China with Vice President Biden. That is a big area now where the Chinese know they don’t want any American probe into what happened with Hunter Biden,” Pillsbury added.

A spokesman for Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign characterized the action as an effort to “smear” the candidate’s family.

“Now we have yet another ‘unofficial’ China envoy seeking dirt with which to smear the Biden family in the second foreign country that Trump publicly begged to bail out his re-election campaign,” spokesman Andrew Bates told the Financial Times.

“While the president’s limited number of vocal defenders have tried claiming that his South Lawn statement asking China to investigate the Biden family somehow wasn’t a ‘real’ request, Pillsbury’s admission again lays bare that there is no depth to which Trump will not sink to avoid facing Joe Biden in next year’s election,” he added.

The report comes after President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats request testimony from Trump’s former Russia adviser Trump adviser: ‘He should stop saying things that are untrue’ US moves British ISIS suspects from Syria amid Turkish invasion MORE publicly encouraged China and Ukraine to look into the former vice president.

“I would say that President Zelensky, if it were me, I would recommend they start an investigation into the Bidens,” Trump said last week, referring to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. “Because nobody doubts they weren’t crooked.”

“China should start an investigation into the Bidens,” he added.

House Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump over his dealings with Ukraine, specifically focusing on his efforts to press the foreign leader to look into Biden.

Trump has denied wrongdoing.

He and his allies have pushed unsubstantiated allegations that Biden and his son Hunter engaged in corrupt behavior. Biden has denied these allegations.

CNN reported last week that Trump mentioned Joe Biden and fellow Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOn The Money: Fed officials saw rising risk of recession | Ocasio-Cortez, Cruz blast NBA for ‘outrageous’ response to China | Prospects dim for trade breakthrough with China Hillicon Valley: Zuckerberg to testify on Libra | Extremists find home on Telegram app | Warren blasts Facebook for not removing anti-Biden ad | California outlaws facial recognition in police body cameras | China rips US tech sanctions Overnight Energy: Warren unveils T environmental justice plan | Trump officials eliminate board on smart grids | Proposed Trump rule aims to ease restrictions on mineral mining MORE (D-Mass.) on a June call with China’s president Xi Jinping.