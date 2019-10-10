Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
-
BACKCHANNEL
Trump Adviser Claims China Handed Him Intel on Hunter Biden
Michael Pillsbury is an informal White House adviser who Trump once called “probably the leading authority on China.”
-
2
‘OPEN THE DOORS’
Erdogan Threatens to Send Millions of Refugees to Europe
The Turkish president says, if Europe continues to criticize his military operation, he will send millions of Syrian refugees their way.
-
3
IT’S BEAN FUN
L.L.Bean’s Iconic Bean Boots are 20% Off Right Now
Don’t head into winter without the proper attire. Let this L.L.Bean sale be your kick in the butt.
-
4
DEFENSELESS
Jewish Leader: German Synagogue Should Have Been Protected
It’s unknown why there was no police protection outside on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism.
-
5
‘IT’S A LEGITIMATE QUESTION’
Journo Shut Down for Asking China Question at NBA Conference
“Um, excuse me, we’re taking basketball questions now, all right?” said an off-stage handler.
-
6
LET’S TALK
Drew Barrymore to Lead Her Own Daytime Talk Show on CBS
The project is slated for a fall 2020 premiere.
10 mins ago
-
7
WE’RE GOOD
Air Force: No Violation for Stays at Trump Scottish Resort
“There was no violation of anything… the crews just did exactly what they were supposed to do,” according to an Air Force official.
-
8
BLAME GAME
WH Gave Political Appointee Authority Over Ukraine Aid: WSJ
After career civil servants who would typically handle the aid freeze expressed concerns over the legality of the move.
-
9
DISNEYLAND
Venice to Charge Entry Fee, Require Advance Reservation
The city of Venice reached a crisis point in recent years with the influx of day-trippers.
-
10
CRIME & PUNISHMENT
FL Man Gets 20 Years for Shooting Over Parking-Space Dispute
Michael Drejka was found guilty of manslaughter in August after fatally shooting an unarmed 28-year-old outside a Clearwater convenience store last July.