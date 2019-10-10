President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocrats request testimony from Trump’s former Russia adviser Trump adviser: ‘He should stop saying things that are untrue’ US moves British ISIS suspects from Syria amid Turkish invasion MORE ripped Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarMinneapolis mayor responds to Trump attack: ‘Yawn’ Trump knocks ‘lightweight’ Minneapolis mayor ahead of rally Judge clears criminal record for man who got 10 days for missing jury duty MORE (D) during a rally in her Minneapolis district on Thursday, accusing the freshman congresswoman of “hating America.”

In torrent of attacks, the president accused Omar of speaking favorably about al Qaeda, called her an “America-hating socialist” and questioned how voters in the state could allow her to serve in Congress.

“Congresswoman Omar is a America-hating socialist. She minimized the September 11th attack on our homeland, where far more than 3,000 people died. Saying, ‘some people did something,'” Trump said, referring to remarks Omar made before a Muslim American group which Republicans have argued minimized the scope of the tragedy, a charge Omar has flatly denied.

“How do you have such a person representing you in Minnesota? She is a disgrace to our country,” Trump added, before quipping: “I’m very angry with you people right now.”

Trump trashes Ilhan Omar while taunting a protester who is being escorted out of the arena “She is a disgrace to our country,” he says. pic.twitter.com/ebcRvUvXGj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 11, 2019

Omar, one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress and the first congresswoman to wear a headscarf on the House floor as part of her religious beliefs, later blasted Trump on Twitter, saying that he “shouted xenophobic conspiracy theories about me” and “scolded my district for voting for me.”

“His hate is no match for our movement,” she added, including a link for people to donate to her reelection campaign.

At his rally just now, Trump called me an “America-hating socialist” and a “disgrace.” He shouted xenophobic conspiracy theories about me. He scolded my district for voting for me. His hate is no match for our movement. Stand with me by donating now: https://t.co/QdUrT9zJsr pic.twitter.com/Ik8I9zlRTf — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 11, 2019

The Minnesota Democrat has strongly denied any anti-American sentiment and has frequently expressed affection for the U.S. while sharply criticizing the Trump administration on its treatment of refugees and immigrants.

“No one person – no matter how corrupt, inept, or vicious – can threaten my unwavering love for America. I stand undeterred to continue fighting for equal opportunity in our pursuit of happiness for all Americans,” Omar tweeted in April.

“Thank you for standing with me – against an administration that ran on banning Muslims from this country – to fight for the America we all deserve,” she added at the time.