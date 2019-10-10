President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocrats request testimony from Trump’s former Russia adviser Trump adviser: ‘He should stop saying things that are untrue’ US moves British ISIS suspects from Syria amid Turkish invasion MORE hammered former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsTrump’s tirades, taunts and threats are damaging our democracy Overnight Health Care: Trump attacks ‘Medicare for All’ in Florida | Lawsuit from separated children, families seeks damages | Cases of vaping-related illness top 1,000 Lawsuit by ‘traumatized’ separated children and families seeks damages from Trump administration MORE Thursday, calling the tenure of the nation’s former top cop a “total disaster.”

Trump appeared to blame Sessions for failing to protect him from government investigations. Trump also praised his own efforts to defeat the so-called deep state and the “scum” in the upper echelons of the FBI.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You look at what’s happening over at the Justice Department, now we have a great attorney general. Whereas before that, with Jeff Sessions, it was a disaster. Just a total disaster. He was an embarrassment to the great state of Alabama,” Trump told former adviser Sebastian Gorka Sebastian Lukacs GorkaGorka: Why is the left worried that I’m traveling with Pompeo? The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Pompeo, Barr drawn into Ukraine web Gorka travels with Pompeo on trip to Vatican MORE in an interview published in the Daily Caller.

“And I put him there because he endorsed me, and he wanted it so badly. And I wish he’d never endorsed me.”

Sessions has been one of Trump’s favorite and most consistent foils, with the president slamming the former Alabama senator for recusing himself from the Justice Department’s investigation into Russia’s election meddling. Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Rod RosensteinMueller rejoins DC law firm Lewandowski says Mueller report was ‘very clear’ in proving ‘there was no obstruction,’ despite having ‘never’ read it Nadler’s House committee holds a faux hearing in search of a false crime MORE took the reins from Sessions after his recusal and later appointed former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerFox News legal analyst says Trump call with Ukraine leader could be ‘more serious’ than what Mueller ‘dragged up’ Lewandowski says Mueller report was ‘very clear’ in proving ‘there was no obstruction,’ despite having ‘never’ read it Fox’s Cavuto roasts Trump over criticism of network MORE, who conducted a two-year probe Trump panned as a “witch hunt.”

“The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax continues, all because Jeff Sessions didn’t tell me he was going to recuse himself…I would have quickly picked someone else. So much time and money wasted, so many lives ruined…and Sessions knew better than most that there was No Collusion!” Trump tweeted in June 2018.

The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax continues, all because Jeff Sessions didn’t tell me he was going to recuse himself…I would have quickly picked someone else. So much time and money wasted, so many lives ruined…and Sessions knew better than most that there was No Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

Sessions was ultimately forced out of his role in November, but maintained earlier this month that he still supports Trump, praising him for “relentlessly and actually honoring the promises he made to the American people.”

“That’s why I still do support him,” he said.

Speculation has surfaced that Sessions may run for his old seat in the Senate as Republicans target Sen. Doug Jones (Ala.), the most vulnerable Democrat in the upper chamber.