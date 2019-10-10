President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Trump defends Syria move at rally: ‘Bring our troops back home’ Pompeo adviser resigning: report MORE blasted former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic 2020 hopefuls tout LGBTQ plans at town hall Trump bashes Biden at Minnesota rally, asks ‘Where’s Hunter? ‘Off-script’ Trump rails against impeachment, Democrats at feisty rally MORE on Thursday at a campaign rally in Minneapolis over his legacy as vice president and affection for former President Obama.

During his rally, Trump accused Biden of only being viewed favorably because Biden “understood how to kiss Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaTrump bashes Biden at Minnesota rally, asks ‘Where’s Hunter? ‘Off-script’ Trump rails against impeachment, Democrats at feisty rally Trump knocks Biden: He was only a good VP because he would ‘kiss Barack Obama’s ass’ MORE‘s ass,” a charge that was met with loud cheers and scattered boos for the Democratic presidential contender.

“He was never considered smart. He was never considered a good senator,” Trump added of Biden, while also taking aim at Hunter Biden, the vice president’s son whom the president has accused Biden of using his office to help.

Biden slammed Trump’s remarks later in the evening after attending an LGBT forum hosted by CNN and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC).

“I spent my night at the HRC forum talking about the fundamental respect every human being deserves. You spent yours showing how little respect for anyone else you have. America is so much stronger than your weakness, @realDonaldTrump,” Biden tweeted.

Earlier in his address at the rally, Trump also touched on the allegations of Biden’s efforts to oust a Ukrainian prosecutor while serving as vice president in 2016.

Trump has said the move was due to the prosecutor’s investigation of Burisma, a company on which Hunter Biden served as a board member, though no evidence has emerged that Biden was acting with his son’s interests in mind.

“It’s not unsubstantiated, it’s fact,” Trump argued Thursday night.

The president’s attempts to spur investigations by foreign nations including Ukraine into Biden has become the center of an impeachment inquiry in the House, which the White House has refused to cooperate with and labeled an attempt by Democrats to overturn the 2016 election.

Updated: Oct. 11 at 12:46 a.m.