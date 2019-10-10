President Donald Trump told the crowd in Minneapolis Thursday night that his political opponents vowed to impeach him within minutes of his inauguration.

Trump specifically cited the text messages of former FBI deputy assistant director Peter Strzok and his girlfriend Lisa Page as they imagined an election victory by Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and a resounding defeat for Trump.

“Remember that just 19 minutes after I raised my hand and took the oath of office, The Washington Post, a terrible newspaper, that doesn’t know how to write the truth, published a story. They might’ve gotten it pretty correct in this case. They said the campaign to impeach President Trump has begun. That was the headline, little did we know they weren’t playing games,” Trump told the crowd.

“Think of that. That was 19 minutes after the oath of office. Much earlier, there was Peter Strzok. He and his lover, Lisa Page. What a group. ‘[Hillary Clinton’s] going to win ten million to one. She’s going to win Peter. Peter, I love you so much,’” Trump joked, “‘I love you Peter. I love you too, Lisa. Lisa, I love you. If she doesn’t win, we’ve got an insurance policy. We will get that son of a bitch out.’”

[embedded content]

Strzok was even assigned to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team — until the emergence of the texts revealed the FBI agent’s profound bias against Trump and Strzok was fired. (RELATED: Peter Strzok Sues FBI And DOJ Over Firing, Claims His Anti-Trump Texts Were Protected Free Speech)

The president quickly moved to the current impeachment inquiry that has been built over a telephone conversation that Trump had with his Ukrainian counterpart and the response of a whistleblower who alleged the call violated national security.(RELATED: STRZOK: ‘We’ll Stop’ Trump Presidency)

“Now the do-nothing Democrat con artists, scammers are getting desperate. They have to move fast because they are not beating us at the polls,” said Trump, calling some current surveys that indicate support for impeachment is up as “phony polls.”

“Remember I always used to talk about polls. They are no different than crooked writers. They are crooked polls. No different.”