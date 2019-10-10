President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocrats request testimony from Trump’s former Russia adviser Trump adviser: ‘He should stop saying things that are untrue’ US moves British ISIS suspects from Syria amid Turkish invasion MORE on Thursday said former Rep. Trey Gowdy Harold (Trey) Watson GowdyTrey Gowdy joins Trump’s legal team Trey Gowdy out at Fox News amid talks to join Trump defense team The Hill’s Morning Report – White House escalates impeachment battle royal MORE (R-S.C.) can’t to join his outside legal team for a “couple months” because of lobbying rules one day after it was announced that Gowdy would serve as his counsel.

“Trey Gowdy is a terrific guy,” Trump told reporters outside the White House as he departed for a campaign rally.

“I think there’s a problem with — he can’t start for another couple months because of lobbying rules and regulations,” he added. “So you’ll have to ask about that. I just heard that Trey Gowdy can’t start til some time after January because of the lobbying rules and regulations. So I don’t know. We’ll have to see.”

Trump’s lead personal attorney, Jay Sekulow Jay Alan SekulowTrump puts election-year politics at center of impeachment case Trey Gowdy joins Trump’s legal team Trey Gowdy out at Fox News amid talks to join Trump defense team MORE, said Wednesday night that Gowdy would serve as counsel to the president in response to the House’s impeachment inquiry.

Sekulow did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday seeking clarification on Gowdy’s status.

Gowdy is a career prosecutor who served four terms in Congress. He retired in January at the conclusion of his final term.

Gowdy’s ability to defend the president against subpoena requests would be severely hampered if he’s unable to start in an official capacity until January, though he could make appearances defending Trump on television.

The House formally launched its impeachment inquiry into Trump late last month.

Top Democrats have indicated they hope to move swiftly by keeping a narrow focus on allegations that Trump abused his office by urging the leader of Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats request testimony from Trump’s former Russia adviser Pence open to releasing transcripts of call with Ukraine Trey Gowdy joins Trump’s legal team MORE.

Democratic committee leaders have in recent days issued subpoenas demanding records from the White House, Vice President Pence, the Office of Management and Budget, Energy Secretary Rick Perry James (Rick) Richard PerryTrump directed Perry, State Dept. officials to talk to Giuliani on Ukraine: report Overnight Energy: Perry denies he is planning to resign | Workers sue over Trump rule on pork inspections | Video shows cacti at national monument being bulldozed for border wall Perry denies he is planning to resign MORE, the Pentagon and Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrey Gowdy joins Trump’s legal team Trump asked Tillerson to interfere in DOJ case against Giuliani client: report Barr to speak at Notre Dame law school on Friday MORE as part of the investigation.

Gowdy previously served as the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee and led the House Select Committee on Benghazi. In those roles, he insisted that the Obama administration comply with congressional oversight authority.

