President Donald Trump wants to reverse the trend in Minnesota next year by winning the state’s 10 Electoral College votes, which would mark the first time a Republican presidential candidate has won the state in nearly 50 years.

Trump lost Minnesota in the 2016 election by a mere 1.5 percentage points to Hillary Clinton, which continued a stretch of Democrats winning in the state since 1976.

According to The New York Times, however, Trump is setting his sights on The Gopher State. He will hold a rally Thursday night in the heavily Democratic city of Minneapolis as he kicks off a campaign in the state to win over voters.

The Times reported that after spending just $30,000 in Minnesota on the 2016 election, the Trump campaign plans to spend tens of millions of dollars in a 2020 effort.

“It is a full-on major effort state campaign,” Trump campaign spokesmen Tim Murtaugh told the Times. “And we will have the resources behind it to make it count.”

According to Pioneer Press, the Trump campaign’s ramped-up effort in Minnesota has Democrats on edge.

Ken Martin, the chairman of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, told the Press that the party is falling behind.

The Trump campaign is “staffing up in Minnesota in ways we’ve never seen before, and frankly we just can’t keep up,” he said.

“There is virtually no map that exists for a Democrat to win the presidency that doesn’t have Minnesota staying in the blue column. I think the importance of this state cannot be overstated.”