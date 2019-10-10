President Donald Trump said Thursday that the Ukrainian president’s statement that “there was no blackmail,” during their call in July should immediately end the talk of impeachment.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told reporters on Thursday that he and Trump “didn’t speak about” U.S. military aid to Ukraine during that phone call, and said “there was no blackmail,” when Trump pushed him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who is running for president.

Zelenskiy added that the phone call “wasn’t linked to weapons or the story with (Ukrainian gas company) Burisma,” which is at the center of the controversy involving Biden.

“’Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters Thursday his controversial July call with President Trump involved no bribe, blackmail or quid pro quo, as impeachment-minded Democrats claim,’” Trump tweeted on Thursday, quoting a Fox News article on the president’s statements. “This should immediately end the talk of impeachment!”

When asked if Ukraine will investigate Biden and his son, Hunter, for their business dealings in the country, Zelenskiy said, “I do not want to interfere in any way with the elections of an independent country called the United States of America. Choose your president yourself.”